Editor: No, it isn’t the coronavirus that has me scared. The scientific and medical community is working so diligently and with such commitment, they will succeed. They need us to let them work toward their goal. We just need to aid them by following the guidelines that they have put together for us. Americans have demonstrated that they are up to the task but needs to be careful not to discard the safety measures.
No, “I’m scared” by the lack of leadership in our most critical time in generations.
My fear is the rise of President Trump and his election process. I see a high correlation of his methods to those of a dictator. I was born during the Great Depression and so I have observed through 13 different Presidents. They have all had their own means of getting the job done, by working with Congress. Their selection involved the politics of campaigning. This is where the election of Donald Trump went way beyond the bounds of normal. This is where my fear of what I see as possibly a repeat of the rise of a dictator in my early life, and was a much studied peace of history. As I grew through grade school the news was filled with news of the rise of Adolph Hitler.
This is the source of why I’m scared. I see frightening similarities to the rise of Mr. Trump and the methods he lives and practiced in his campaign. Hitler got his start by focusing on the youth. He played on them by first creating a dissatisfaction with a government they only know about superficially.
He encouraged and led a general attitude of disdain for authority, and the youth to confront the community. He showed no respect for women, which was very common all around the world. He formed youth groups to recruit more members into his form of leadership, with himself as the center of this group. Sound familiar?
The similarities to Hitler’s progression to power is horrifically similar, and the emotional fervor of his followers is strikingly familiar. Also, the general indifference for the laws and customs of our society only encourages his population to follow his examples. His long standards for treating women, and his continued attack of any who don’t agree with is methodology, are attached with no restraint. These also were the approaches of Hitler.
One final dictator’s manner that he has used from the beginning, is his attacks on the news media. He is fair game for their scrutiny, thanks to our Constitution. That was Hitler’s number one technique to his rise of power, his attacks and taking control of all news. Sound familiar to Mr. Trump and his “fake news.”
These are a few of the reasons for saying I’m scared.
Terry Longacre
Lake Havasu City
