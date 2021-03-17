Editor: All these great ideas for transportation Here’s one…. Get commercial airlines back in Havasu. Without one, it hurts business and local travelers both.
Do a study on how many people fly to Phoenix or Las Vegas, when Lake Havasu City is their destination. A shuttle or car rental is the option from there.
Yes, the “good ol’ days” when we could fly commercial to Havasu. Remember , Havasu is one of the chosen destinations, and visitors look at flying here… “what, no airport?” And how many times have you traveled to Las Vegas or Phoenix to pick up guests?
Terry Maier
Lake Havasu City
