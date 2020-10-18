Editor: Well said on your editorial on the LHC financial status.
Don’t spend it if you don’t have it.
Many residents will eventually be required, not asked, to pay for this.
I’ve been following your Lake Havasu City financial articles, thinking what a bunch of dummies. Lake Havasu City residents and businesses cannot operate in the same manner.
Financially reckless is a term to use.
Thanks again, Mr. Editor.
Terry Maier
Lake Havasu City
