Editor: The concerns of the Lake Havasu City Council are warranted reviewing the Go Havasu funding for a not for profit organization.
I’ve been involved in not for profit organizations and they are not always run and salaried on a “shoe string” budget. The intelligent thing for the council to do would be to review Go Lake Havasu’s financial records and see how much is actually spent on advertising to bring in tourism, salaries, office expenditures, etc.—also known as the cost of doing business.
Oh, that is what most businesses in Havasu are currently doing to stay in business. The City Council should also be looking at their own financial house.
Terry Maier
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.