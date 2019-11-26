Editor: There was a crooked man, who owned a crooked house. It wasn’t Trump. Now he is accused of holding up aid to the Ukraine until he knew how they would use it. What a novel idea in seeing what you are paying for. Not something the democrats do. Then there is the outright graft of Biden getting his son a job. Fifty grand a month and he qualified for the job by not knowing a thing about it. (Sounds like my old boss). When Nancy Pelosi returned from a Greenpeace meeting in Paris, where she and her total staff, lived and spent like royalty, she was ask by a reporter what the trip cost. Her answer was “none of your business.” Your tax money is none of your business and it is time you realized it. Just pay the crooked man and get on with it.
Terry Richardson
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Terry, thank you for telling it like it is.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.