Editor: I have observed a lot of trash out in the desert. I wish they would clean it up, but it's hard to get a recreational vehicle into a plastic bag.
Is there such a thing as RV homeless? Do they have cardboard signs that describes their woes in life? If you spend a quarter-million dollars on a motor home, why can't you afford a place to park it?
Don't worry about trashing the desert or dumping your waste, as what else is our desert for? These same people can't be the big spenders from the northeast that keep the locals from starving to death. Surely not the ones that only tip with folding money. The word snowbird seems to ring true. They get away from the snow back home and they are cheap, cheap, cheap.
Terry Richardson
Lake Havasu City
