Seemingly little noticed in this season of record temperatures is a bit of good news: Has anyone observed what they’re paying for a gallon of gasoline at the local service station? Here’s a hint: It’s a heckuva lot less than what you were paying last summer.

Across the United States, the price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is, on average, $3.757 as of July 31, according to AAA. It’s been rising slightly in recent weeks but it’s much lower than in 2022. On the same day one year ago, motorists were paying $4.22 or 46.3 cents per gallon more.

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

(1) comment

NYPD USMC
NYPD USMC

What a load of crap…

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.