We’ve heard a lot about vulnerable populations when it comes to coronavirus, but one that’s not getting as much attention as it should is the prison population. Inmate living conditions can be a perfect breeding ground for disease.
The disease exploded in China’s prisons last month, with hundreds of cases reported across multiple facilities.
In the U.S., states should expand their “geriatric parole” criteria to release inmates over 60 who are ill. There’s no time like the present when it comes to coronavirus — particularly with that population, which is among those most at risk for deadly complications of the disease. And bail reviews should be undertaken for all nonviolent offenders — especially the poor people sitting in jail on low dollar amounts or low-risk folks being held on no bail.
The least we can do is make a good faith effort to protect them from the coronavirus outbreak so that their prison terms don’t turn into death sentences.
— The Baltimore Sun
(1) comment
Politicians and the media aren't talking about Mexico. Those folks aren't prepared at all for this virus.
