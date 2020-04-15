The $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act does not require disclosure of the names of businesses that receive Small Business Administration loans, a program that has already received about a half-million applications. Other CARES programs do require such disclosures, but the names can be withheld if the Federal Reserve chairman deems it appropriate. And while the CARES Act does include an inspector general and a committee of Congress conducting oversight (although less well-funded than under TARP), the Trump administration has already attacked that provision.
Administration officials now insist that any reports to Congress would have to be first scrutinized by the White House and a key candidate for the watchdog role was demoted by President Donald Trump who has, instead, nominated one of his own lawyers, associate White House counsel Brian Miller, for the post.
Congress needs to stick to its guns and strengthen CARES Act oversight.
At the very least, Americans need the assurance that the supervision will be as robust as the scrutiny given TARP. That can start with a truly independent inspector general, not someone beholden to the president. That person also requires adequate resources and a guarantee he or she won’t be fired if untoward behavior is uncovered. This is not too much to ask, not when such an enormous amount of money is involved. A lot of people are hurting right now and scared. A global pandemic and a crashing economy will do that. The last thing we need is the added worry that there’s no check on potential public corruption in the nation’s capital.
— The Baltimore Sun
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.