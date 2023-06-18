There was an intriguing poll released recently by Gonzales Research & Media Services, the Anne Arundel County-based polling and data analysis firm. Gonzales pollsters asked Marylanders what they thought of Gov. Wes Moore’s plan to end sales of new gas-powered vehicles in Maryland by 2035 in order to switch to electric — as California has done. A hefty 61% said they opposed that idea, but here comes the important part: When respondents were then told that the regulations would significantly cut carbon emissions, quite a few of them had second thoughts with support for EV-only cars growing by 11 percentage points.

One might argue, perhaps, that throwing out that extra information is what researchers would call a “response bias,” meaning that people taking the poll felt obligated to react to this way. But there’s another possibility: Many people aren’t especially well-informed on climate change, greenhouse gas emissions or how vehicle exhaust contributes to both. They don’t have enough knowledge to make an informed choice.

