Given the latest surge in Covid-19 cases — thanks to omicron subvariant BA.5, deemed the most transmissible yet — and the relatively new threat posed by monkeypox, which has been spreading globally since May, one might expect the public health establishment to be asking for heightened precautions or at least vigilance.
Has it been judged too early for warnings? Is there a new wariness over causing too much alarm over too little infection? Is it an acknowledgment that pandemic fatigue has left the public highly skeptical? Whatever the reason, the usual suspects aren’t exactly clanging the alarm bells of late.
Is that the right call? Given the general public’s current reluctance to stick to the basic precaution of wearing masks indoors as Covid continues, it feels suspiciously like a truce, if not a surrender.
Nobody is every going to claim that the U.S. response to the pandemic has been perfect to date. Far from it. But we’re not sure what’s worse, a public health establishment that acts too aggressively in the face of one or more diseases, or one that prefers to sit on its hands. The former may get a lot of criticism for slowing the economy unnecessarily but the latter is likely to allow more Americans to become sick and possibly die (while new daily deaths average in the 300s, it was just a few months ago that they were numbering several thousand). That’s a Hobson’s choice. And illness is not without consequence, either. Aside from the risk of long Covid, quarantining and taking time off from work affects families, vacation plans and the economy.
Let’s remove this from politics and judge the circumstances strictly on the science, which means it’s not yet time to completely lower our defenses. This is not the moment to shun masks and join indoor crowds and generally throw caution to the wind. Get your shots (including boosters) and wear properly-fitted masks inside among crowds.
None of this seems too much to ask — if our public health leaders would please keep asking for it.
