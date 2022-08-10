The FBI’s search Monday of former President Donald Trump’s home is being construed as confirming two opposing views.

For those opposed to Trump, the FBI’s historic action marks the beginning of a long-awaited reckoning for a man whose ability to escape consequences for his actions has earned him the nickname “Teflon Don.” Taking strong action in probing a former president also affirms that in the U.S. no one is above the law.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.