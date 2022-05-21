On the eve of Tuesday’s primary, former President Donald Trump asked voters to give U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn a “second chance.”
“When Madison was first elected to Congress, he did a great job. Recently, he made some foolish mistakes, which I don’t believe he’ll make again,” Trump said Monday on Truth Social, the social media platform he founded last year.
But that second chance never came.
State Sen. Chuck Edwards snuck past Cawthorn in the Republican primary for North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District — a district that has, in the past four years, elected both Cawthorn and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. Edwards beat Cawthorn by a little more than 1,000 votes, according to unofficial results.
As it turns out, a Trump endorsement can only go so far when the rest of your party is willing to leave you behind. Cawthorn’s loss comes after months of scandal that ultimately led top North Carolina Republicans, including U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, state Senate leader Phil Berger and N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore, to openly back Edwards. Edwards was one of seven candidates challenging Cawthorn in the Republican primary.
Of course, when it comes to political representation, it doesn’t get much worse than Madison Cawthorn. It’s hard to say what, exactly, caused Cawthorn’s constituents to reject his bid for a second term. Maybe it was his inability to follow basic laws, including his tendency to bring weapons to places they don’t belong. Perhaps it was the salacious videos, or the ethics complaints. Or maybe it was because, bad press aside, he was never really there.
In an era where Trump still has an iron grip on the Republican Party, there’s some comfort to be found in knowing that there is still a point — both for the party and for voters — at which bad behavior becomes disqualifying.
— The Charlotte Observer
