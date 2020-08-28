America, we think it may be time for an intervention. We’ve noticed you’ve been drinking more lately. According to market research from Nielson, retail alcohol sales are up 23.6% during the pandemic. Hey, we get it. These are stressful times. Besides the global pandemic, there has been an attendant global economic recession. There are racial injustices and protests against them. There were murder hornets. The Olympics were postponed. Beirut blew up. Australia caught fire. Kobe died. Last week, there were fire tornadoes. Did you know about fire tornadoes?
Oh, yeah, and it’s an election year. So we understand the urge to throw up your hands and throw back a cold one. King Solomon of biblical fame wrote, “Wine is a mocker and beer a brawler; whoever is led astray by them is not wise.” It’s true. Alcohol has destroyed many a family, friendship and career.
On the other hand, American literary great William Faulkner said, “Civilization begins with distillation.” Faulkner seemed to have a particularly defeatist outlook when it came to drink. In his 1954 novel A Fable, he wrote, “War and drink are the two things man is never too poor to buy. His wife and children may be shoeless; someone will always buy him drink or weapons.”
In short, America, we encourage you to seek healthy outlets for dealing with 2020-induced stress. Exercise would be good, although don’t get us started about gyms right now and it’s too hot outside to go any farther than the end of the driveway to retrieve this paper. So perhaps it’s time to pursue one of those creative projects you’ve long dreamed about. Write that novel you’ve always known was inside you. And if you do, remember the pithy advice that is often (but apocryphally) attributed to Ernest Hemingway: “Write drunk; edit sober.”
— The Dallas Morning News
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.