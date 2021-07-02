Americans have broadly agreed for years that the nation’s transportation infrastructure is in desperate need of attention. Across party lines, people want the U.S. to once again be a country with modern and excellent roads, bridges, airports and rail lines.
And Americans want something else — a functional political environment that can deliver these priorities in a way that is fiscally sound and that uses America’s credit to fund long-term investments that will pay off for generations and cost less to build in today’s dollars than they would in tomorrow’s.
That’s what we got in Washington last week. Well, almost. President Joe Biden announced an all too rare bipartisan agreement on a $1 trillion infrastructure package that was hammered out by five Republicans and five Democrats.
Unfortunately, what the president gave in one moment, he appeared to take away in the next. “If this is the only thing that comes to me, I’m not signing it,” he said.
We aren’t sure what to think now. What we know is that the progressive wing of the Democratic Party won’t be happy with just an infrastructure deal. And the president wants to deliver those progressives the second part of his plan.
That plan would advance any number of progressive causes at a cost of trillions while raising taxes. It’s far from certain that Democrats can get the legislation through Congress and onto Biden’s desk for a signature. So why tie up a good deal that is constructive in so many ways with one that raises far more political problems? And why confuse the matter further by backtracking?
The answer is probably something we should get accustomed to in this administration. The president has a habit of trying to please moderates of both parties while also trying to satisfy the progressive wing of his party. At some point, that won’t wash.
— The Dallas Morning News
