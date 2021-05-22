We’re usually cautious about big government programs, so we like to check our skepticism against other sources. In the case of President Joe Biden’s plan to offer two years of free community college, we’re encouraged to see that even some in the academic community have misgivings.
According to a report in the Chronicle of Higher Education, some education experts caution that, “it could end up hurting disadvantaged students by diverting them to colleges where they’re less likely to succeed, and that it could provide free tuition to those who can already afford it.”
Biden’s plan would spend $109 billion over 10 years on community college tuition. It is part of his larger proposal called the American Families Plan which carries a price tag of $1.8 trillion. One study, offered by the University of Pennsylvania, said the real cost of the plan would be more like $2.5 trillion. Even at that price, this plan is scaled down from Biden’s campaign promise of covering tuition for most students at public four-year colleges.
We agree with the president that Americans could use help paying for college. According to the College Board, one year of instruction at a public four-year university has risen 278% since 1990. The cost of college has been spiraling out of control, even as the importance of a postsecondary degree rises with it. According to a report by former Commerce Department economist Robert Shapiro, inflation-adjusted median annual earnings for college graduates increased by 20.6% between 1980 and 2020. For high school graduates, they shrank by 6.2%.
But we, along with the experts cited by the Chronicle, aren’t convinced that Biden’s plan is the best solution to that problem.
— The Dallas Morning News
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.