Another day, another great wealth transfer. President Joe Biden has delivered on his campaign promise of student loan debt relief with a $300 billion plan that will take money from blue-collar workers and turn it over to white-collar workers.

When Democrats look back on why they keep losing the votes of many lower-income communities, they might reflect on the fact that the government just agreed to hand $10,000 in taxpayer-funded debt relief to individuals who earn up to $125,000 a year.

1
0
0
0
1

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.