While America is getting lost in political dysfunction, former President Georg W. Bush is offering us clarity in a better narrative. He’s inviting us back to our identity as members of a family, growing up together.
In an op-ed he wrote for The Washington Post, Bush said the common theme of these diverse stories is gratitude. Gilbert Tuhabonye, a champion runner who survived ethnic violence in East Africa, said, “America has given me everything I dreamed of as a boy.” Armando Codina, a Miami real estate mogul who fled to the U.S. from communist Cuba at the age of 14, said, “If I live for a hundred years, I could never repay what this country has done for me.”
Bush, who has avoided political involvement since leaving the White House, makes no bones about the need for immigration reform. In the book’s introduction, he writes:
“At its core, immigration is a sign of a confident and successful nation. It says something about our country that people all around the world are willing to leave their homes and their families to risk everything and come here.
Becoming an American citizen is challenging, time-consuming, and competitive — as it should be. The immigration system is also confusing, costly, and inefficient, and needs to be fixed.”
Bush writes, “Unfortunately, as in the past, fear seems to dominate the discourse. In the process, we tend to forget the contributions immigrants make to our nation’s cultural richness, economic vitality, entrepreneurial spirit, and renewed patriotism. In 2019, I decided to write this book to help us remember.”
The 43 immigrant stories in "Out Of Many, One" are not isolated parables. Together, they coalesce into one national mosaic about democracy, human freedom and the land of opportunity.
They invite our country to live a better story.
— The Dallas Morning News
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.