Chinese officials announced in recent days sanctions on three Republican senators: Patrick J. Toomey of Pennsylvania, Tom Cotton of Arkansas, and Josh Hawley of Missouri. China had already sanctioned or blacklisted two other Republican senators (Marco Rubio of Florida and Ted Cruz of Texas) and a Republican congressman (Christopher Smith of New Jersey). And Beijing also announced it was sanctioning leaders of five nongovernmental organizations: the National Endowment for Democracy, Human Rights Watch, Freedom House, the National Democratic Institute and the International Republican Institute.
Much of this comes in response to the Trump administration ramping up pressure on China. But by our lights, the leaders of these organizations as well as the lawmakers should be proud to be on such a list. Clearly their advocacy is seen as a threat to efforts to crush democracy movements in Hong Kong and elsewhere. We hope they keep using their voice for the oppressed and voiceless in Hong Kong and elsewhere.
— The Dallas Morning News
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.