Our nation’s Founding Fathers instituted the national census as a count of all people, an enumeration that is the basis of federal funding, the distribution of political representation among the states and even private sector decisions, such as whether to open a store in a community.
Those reasons should cry out for accurate counts. But after more than two years of political meddling from the White House in the census process, the Supreme Court, without giving a reason, allowed the Trump administration to stop the 2020 census count before it was scheduled to end on Oct. 31.
The chaos of this census can be placed at the feet of the Trump administration, starting with a misguided attempt to add a citizenship question into the census, a ham-handed move that civil liberty organizations criticized as an attempt to discourage immigrants in the country legally or illegally from participating in the count.
These roadblocks were erected for partisan purposes. This nation should be able to complete the census count in good faith without partisan manipulation. When that doesn’t happen, the politicians win, and average folks who need services lose.
— The Dallas Morning News
