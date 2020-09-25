We join the nation in mourning the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Her life of service to our country and its laws has rightly inspired millions who see this mighty woman as a representative of the best of America.
But even as we begin mourning her passing and the celebration of her life, it seems important to stop and note who Ruth Bader Ginsburg truly was to America and to the underlying concept of America as a nation ruled not by the whims of monarchs and tyrants but by the laws made for and by the people for the common good.
Ginsburg was not a “revolutionary” or “warrior” or any of the other adjectives of war the internet insists on assigning to her. That easy but mistaken language belies the deeper truth of what her life represents and why she has become a person of such great stature in our society. Ginsburg was a person who relentlessly applied reason within the law to try to build a better society.
She won plenty of times in votes on the court. But she lost plenty too.
Her spirit, in winning and losing, was unchanged. She was kind and thoughtful and generous of heart. Her odd-couple friendship with Justice Antonin Scalia is one of the enduring sweetnesses in a city of ever more bitter politics. Her mind was her great power — not a weapon, but an instrument turned toward her understanding of how the law could be applied to the greater good. Her arguments were so precise, so considered, that they could not help but force the opposing argument into a stronger place.
— The Dallas Morning News
