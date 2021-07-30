There is no question that the spread of misinformation on social media is a massive contributor to the ongoing covid-19 crisis in this country. Despite clear and compelling evidence that vaccination is effective in fighting the disease and safe for those who take it, some 44% of Americans over the age of 12 remain unvaccinated.
Social media companies are allowed unusually broad protections from being held to account for disseminating this false and often damaging information.
Members of Congress in both parties, as well as President Joe Biden, agree.
And it’s time for them to set aside partisan differences and begin to reform the way social media companies operate for the health and well-being of this country. Last week, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., introduced a bill that we think is a good place to start to form legislation that would curtail the liability protections of social media companies under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.
Klobuchar’s bill would strip online platforms of their immunity from liability when they publish and spread false information related to public health emergencies.
A healthier country will begin with a healthier internet environment, where rights and responsibilities are in better balance under the law.
— The Dallas Morning News
(1) comment
[thumbup][smile][thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.