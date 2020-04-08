Gasoline prices reflect the drop in demand for fuel, here and globally. Energy analysts at IHS Markit predict U.S. gasoline consumption will drop by as much as 50% during the shelter-in-place period. Folks are posting photos to social media of empty streets in urban areas. Across the U.S., regular gasoline prices last week were, on average, $2 a gallon, 69 cents lower than a year ago, according to the Energy Information Administration.
But this is not a great opportunity to buy canisters of gasoline to store in the garage; gasoline only lasts a few months outside of professional storage, and who knows when we can get back behind the wheel again.
The darker side to this story about prices at the pump is the impact on the oil and gas industry, a critical component of the nation’s economy.
The decline in both oil and fuel prices due to the coronavirus pandemic portends dark days for the production, refining and manufacturing jobs.
When Americans finally get to pack up their cars and hit the gas for cross-country adventure, there will be many reasons to rejoice.
— The Dallas Morning News
