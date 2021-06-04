Vice President Kamala Harris took a step in the right direction last Thursday when she enlisted a dozen corporations to help address the “push factors” that are driving Central Americans to leave their homes and flee north.
Companies like Microsoft and Mastercard are agreeing to make various investments in Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.
There’s not much prestige on offer when developing countries receive aid from the U.S. government, but there is when a company like Mastercard opens operations there.
This effort has to be profitable for the companies involved. Microsoft may be agreeing to build community centers, but they also want to sell software.
Finding the nexus where business expansion meets regional stability is smart.
Harris’ approach doesn’t replace much-needed improvement to U.S. border systems where the Biden administration has struggled, but it’s a welcome shift from the wall-it-off-and-forget-it policy of the Trump administration.
In a speech about this issue to the Council of Americas in May, Harris said, “We have to think beyond government.” That’s a surprising line coming from an administration that has proposed the most expansive government intervention in generations. It’s a philosophy we would encourage Harris to consider for domestic challenges as well.
We would also like to see this administration take a similar step with nonprofit and faith-based agencies, many of whom are well-equipped and already working in the region.
— The Dallas Morning News
