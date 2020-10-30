By the year 2050, 8 of 10 cars sold globally will likely be electric. That’s a prediction from IHS Markit energy expert Dan Yergin and one that appears to dovetail a progressive political vision of a world free of oil companies. But what that prediction really means, assuming it comes true, is that the U.S. will need oil and gas for many decades to come. The question is, how much oil and gas?
Two trends will help answer that question. One, how quickly will people ditch their gasoline cars and diesel trucks? And two, how much natural gas will we need to produce the electricity to charge all of those electric vehicles?
Oil and gas leaders appreciate the existential nature of these questions and are positioning themselves not just to ride out the covid-19-induced bust, but for long-term change.
Even in the best-case scenario for those eager to see the world off natural gas and oil, that transition is a long way off. And this state would be unwise to follow the impulses of its most progressive politicians in pulling away political support for the oil and gas industry.
Let’s look at these facts. Last year the average age of a vehicle on the road reached an all-time high at nearly 12 years, according to IHS Markit, in large part because manufacturers are making better cars that last longer. Cars and trucks purchased today will likely still be running in 20 years, on gasoline and diesel.
Even if we assume a shift of 80% of new vehicles to a different energy source, that represents a fundamental change for the energy industry. Where will the electricity for those vehicles come from?
The wind and the sun are not reliable sources, so natural gas fills the crucial role of generating electricity when renewables drop. The grand vision for a fossil-fuel-free world is that batteries could fill in the gaps that natural gas production does now, soaking up electricity when the wind and sun are strong, then feeding it back to the grid when needed.
To ensure the energy industry remains healthy through this change, it’s crucial that politicians face reality. Setting an arbitrary execution date for fossil fuels isn’t helpful. Using smart, market-based regulations to guide the industry through change is good politics and good economics.
— The Dallas Morning News
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.