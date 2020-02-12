In his State of the Union address last week, President Trump asked Congress to stand with him and “prohibit free government health care for illegal aliens.” He was referring to “Medicare for All” proposals that would provide government health benefits to all U.S. “residents,” including undocumented immigrants.
But what the president didn’t mention is that increasingly his immigration policies are discouraging legal immigrants from applying for the existing public benefits that they legally can receive right now.
Last August, the administration dramatically expanded the federal “public charge rule” by denying green cards to legal immigrants already in the U.S. who have ever used — or are deemed likely to use — public benefits such as Medicaid, food stamps or housing assistance. As we wrote then, we view the new rule as an assault on legal immigration that attempts to skirt Congressional authority.
Yes, immigrants, like the rest of us, are best served by a culture of personal responsibility, of hard work, and of self reliance. But our society is better served if we also foster a culture of compassion that enables people to overcome the immediate obstacles in their midst. Sometimes that includes entitlement programs that address things such as hunger.
The problem with the administration’s approach in this case, however, is that rather than fostering compassion, it hardens views toward people if they are immigrants of meager means in need of even temporary assistance, and spreads fear and confusion among those who can legally receive benefits.
Sadly, the new rule and a growing climate of fear have discouraged many legal immigrants from seeking the government assistance they are eligible for and that might help them become self supporting over the long term. Perhaps even more alarming, pediatricians and public-health officials say they’ve seen a decline in immigrant families using preventive health care services for their children since the rule was introduced, even if those children are U.S. citizens.
If the courts ultimately allow this administration’s broader public-charge definition to stand, one can expect more legal immigrants and their families to go without health care, housing and food assistance. That not only harms public health, it also harms the ability of immigrant families to overcome the obstacles that stand between them and the fulfillment of their American dream.
It’s times like this that we’d do well to remember, as former President George W. Bush reminded us here in Dallas last spring, that “America’s immigrant history made us who we are.” And “Amid all the complications of policy, may we never forget that immigration is a blessing and a strength.”
— The Dallas Morning News
