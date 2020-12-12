San Francisco is suing Exxon Mobil Corp., and you’ll never guess why: For producing the oil and gas we all use every day.
The suit is one of more than a dozen lawsuits against the oil industry by cities and states across the country, from California to Connecticut, that seek to directly connect specific oil companies to damage caused by climate change.
The idea is the products oil and gas companies make contribute to climate change, which triggers rising sea levels and more intense storms, which threaten destruction. And local and state governments want Exxon and other oil companies to pay up.
The problem with these cases isn’t that climate change isn’t occurring or even whether burning fossil fuels contributes to that change. Both are true. The problem is that you can’t really hold a company that produces legal products liable for something as broad as climate change.
The reality is our country needs to decide how it wants to deal with energy and environmental needs. But state courts are no place for such a policy fight.
That’s a job for the people we elect to represent us in Washington, D.C.
The lawsuits are a study in why it’s so difficult to implement practical, effective solutions to climate change.
The reality is, if a barrage of state and local lawsuits is allowed to peck away at oil companies until their business is ruined, we will be no closer to powering our lives with wind and solar energy. We would simply find ourselves paying a lot more money to fill our tanks with gasoline from foreign producers.
— The Dallas Morning News
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.