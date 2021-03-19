A national registry of the vaccinated is a bad idea.
In January, President Joe Biden directed federal agencies to assess the feasibility of creating covid-19 vaccination credentials — certifications of health data that could inform Americans’ interactions with everything from airlines to restaurants.
If Biden wants an example of “Neanderthal thinking,” to quote his Oval Office presser, this is it. Who, after all, is protected by a “green zone”? The vaccinated people who are already inoculated? The unvaccinated who are left out? Scientists aren’t even sure whether covid-19 vaccines stop people from spreading the disease, so the public health benefits of creating a vaccination in-crowd are precisely zero.
Such a program would almost certainly discriminate against undervaccinated communities: younger people who aren’t yet approved for the shot, and minority communities where uptake rates are lower.
Vaccination passports would also make private health information public. If there’s one thing Americans are protective of in the internet age, it’s personal information. And if there’s one place Americans don’t want that information, it’s in a government registry.
The most dangerous factor in a system like this would be the skepticism it would undoubtedly breed toward the very thing it seeks to promote: more vaccinations. Passports and green zones would serve no scientific purpose and could very well thwart their own ends. The Biden administration should stay far away from this plan..
— The Dallas Morning News
