It’s way past time that all of us understand how dominant technology companies have expanded in ways that could threaten American commerce as well as American life.
Companies like Google and Facebook have long taken advantage of the general public’s and Congress’s lack of awareness about how their businesses were structured to scale in ways that narrowed the internet superhighway to a few lanes. The federal government has now concluded both companies are monopolies and is suing to pull them apart.
The Federal Trade Commission’s antitrust suit against Facebook filed last week, along with a similar suit filed by 48 states, represents the serious possibility that Facebook will be broken up and that its “buy or bury” approach to competition will no longer be permitted.
Whatever the outcome, it will take years of hard-fought litigation to decide.
In the meantime, Congress cannot let the antitrust suits turn its attention from more urgent reforms that are needed for social media.
It’s been interesting to watch others come around at last to the desperate need for reform of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.
Companies like Facebook and Twitter dominate social media because Section 230 almost totally insulates them from liability for third-party posts. Why are fake news and grossly libelous hate speech rampant on these platforms?
Because the companies have little to worry about from a legal perspective.
Only the court of public opinion can hold them responsible.
This is not a partisan issue. President Donald Trump has called for the repeal of Section 230 by threatening to hold up the Defense Authorization bill. President-elect Joe Biden has also called for 230 to be revoked.
So it now appears to be a matter of when, not if, Section 230 is revised.
— The Dallas Morning News
