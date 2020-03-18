We have seen a lot of well-meaning but bad advice floating around the internet in recent days urging us to get out and support local businesses or to somehow go shopping to support the economy.
We appreciate the good intentions behind these messages. But right now, if you are healthy and unless your work is critical to public health and safety, there is one thing you can do to contribute: Stay home. The coming crisis will only be abated if Americans at large don’t go out, don’t make unessential trips and don’t gather in groups. Those activities will prolong the crisis and potentially upend our health care system.
For those of us fortunate enough to have jobs that permit us to work remotely, this should be relatively straightforward.
That’s not to say it will be easy. We understand that, for many, children are also home now and many tasks will be tougher than they would be in normal times.
Meanwhile, we urge people to only go shopping for essential items. Managers and owners need to take careful stock of who is needed on the clock and permit others to remain home. The government can do its part by providing financial support to workers and businesses weathering what will be a disastrous financial blow during this time.
The sooner we decide as a society to isolate ourselves as much as possible, the better off we will be. It’s a way of pulling together by staying apart. We need to do this for one another, and we need to do it now.
— The Dallas Morning News
