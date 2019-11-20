For the first time in U.S. history, an American war has lasted long enough to see a child born at the start of hostilities reach fighting age. Our military personnel have been in Afghanistan — first with Operation Enduring Freedom, launched less than a month after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and now with Operation Freedom’s Sentinel — for more than 18 years.
Still, the nearly three million U.S. service members who have deployed in support of the global war on terrorism since 9/11 — whether they served in the villages, cities and battlefields of Afghanistan and Iraq, or more recently northern Syria and Somalia — do not have a national memorial to call their own.
This should be rectified as soon as possible. Our nation’s capital needs a Global War on Terrorism Memorial not only so that we, as citizens, have a place to honor and remember the close to 8,500 men and women in uniform who have died in overseas deployments since 9/11, but also to honor the more than 50,000 wounded in action and the estimated 20% of all returning service members who suffer from the invisible wounds of war such as depression, post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injury.
Last week, thanks to the commitment, perseverance, and hard work of the Global War on Terrorism Memorial Foundation, those who have sacrificed the most in defense of our nation since that terrible September morning may have a suitable memorial on our National Mall in Washington, D.C. On Nov. 12, Reps. Jason Crow, D-Colo., and Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., both veterans of our post 9/11 wars, introduced legislation in the House proposing three possible locations near the Korean, Vietnam and World War II memorials.
We believe such a memorial should stand on our National Mall, near monuments to our nation’s greatest champions of freedom and those men and women who have fought in defense of that freedom. As for the lawmakers who will have the final decision, we agree with Rodriguez, who told us, simply but eloquently, that “Congress is elected to represent the American people, and we believe the American people support this memorial and recognize it is our duty as a nation to honor all those who have selflessly served in our nation’s longest war.”
— The Dallas Morning News
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.