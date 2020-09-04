The arrest last week of a Texas A&M University professor on charges of conspiracy, making false statements and wire fraud illustrates the threat apparently posed by China against intellectual property and independent institutions in a liberal democracy.
Zhengdong Cheng, 53, led a team of engineers and researchers that received almost $750,000 in grants from NASA. According to the criminal complaint filed by the FBI, Cheng engaged in a seven-year scheme to gain access to “the unique resources of the International Space Station,” to leverage NASA grant resources for Chinese institutions and to enrich himself to the tune of $86,876. According to the complaint, Cheng maintained a position as research director of an institute in Guangdong, China, and a separate position with a Chinese company, all while working on NASA research. The complaint says Cheng concealed his relationships with Chinese institutions even though the conditions of the grant required him to disclose such relationships.
What’s at stake here is not just sensitive intellectual property, although that’s alarming enough. China’s apparent efforts here threaten the autonomy of American institutions to attract the brightest thinkers and conduct the most important research in the world.
In July, the Hoover Institution, a conservative think tank at Stanford University, issued a report that identified more than 250 research collaborations between scholars based in the United States and their counterparts from universities in the People’s Republic of China that are, “emblematic of systemic flaws in the ways that the U.S. research community approaches foreign engagement risk.” Speaking of the “Seven Sons” universities, the report said, “Scientific collaboration between U.S. research institutions and these seven PRC universities has promoted the missions of those entities, compromised U.S. national and economic security, and undermined the integrity of U.S. research.” It proposed that every American research university establish a Global Engagement Review Office and that the federal government create a new interagency entity to ensure compliance.
Those measures would not only add expense to schools hit hard by the pandemic, they would threaten the freedom of those schools to attract the world’s best minds without government approval.
But neither can we let our commitment to free and open democracy make us naive to the threat posed by the world’s largest dictatorship.
— The Dallas Morning News
