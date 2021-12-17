The true cost of President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan is emerging, and it isn’t pretty. Nor is it fully paid for, as the president and Democrats contend.
The Congressional Budget Office last month issued a scoring on the plan that concluded it would add $367 billion to the federal budget deficit over 10 years. While certainly a lot of money, it wasn’t horrible for a roughly $2 trillion spending package. But then Republicans asked for a redo. They wanted the CBO to score the bill under the assumption the myriad social spending programs it contains will require funding for the full 10-year life of the package.
The original scoring accepted the Democratic gimmick of funding certain programs for only a few years, and then assuming they will sunset.
Republicans, using history as their guide, contend the likelihood of entitlement programs going away is quite slim — it almost never happens. So they wanted the cost estimate to assume the reality that taxpayers will have to cover the costs for at least a decade, and likely forever.
Using that more realistic assessment, the CBO pegged the amount of deficit spending over 10 years at $3 trillion, and the true cost of Build Back Better at more than $5 trillion.
That should make the bill a non-starter with any Democrat who purports to be a fiscal moderate.
Build Back Better would destroy the budget, greatly expand the national debt and, given its newly defined size, fuel an already soaring inflation rate.
Democrats attempted to deceive the American people into accepting this huge step toward socialism with the big lie that it’s “free” because it wouldn’t add to the deficit.
That was never true, and it’s even less so now.
— The Detroit News
