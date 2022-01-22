Rarely has a president faced more crises upon taking office than did Joe Biden, or so assiduously ignored most of them. He has earned a solid D for his first year performance, and is slipping.
Biden was unconcerned when inflation emerged in the spring; he was unprepared when the withdrawal from Afghanistan turned chaotic; unequipped to manage a fourth surge of the covid-19 virus, and seemingly unaware that nearly 2 million migrants tried to walk across the southern border illegally under his watch.
His approval rating stands at just 42% in the Real Clear Politics average of polls, and had dipped as low as 33% in one recent sampling of registered voters. Popularity is not always an indicator of performance. Sometimes presidents have to make unpopular and difficult choices for the good of the country. But it’s not Biden’s actions that have sunk him; it’s his consistent lack of action on so many vital issues.
The man who vowed to “shut down the virus” on the campaign trail was caught flat-footed when the virulent omicron variant began raging two months ago. By his own acknowledgment, he wished he “had thought about ordering” more tests earlier. But he didn’t, despite the urging of a panel of experts that he do so.
More Americans have died of covid under his watch than under Trump’s.
Disruptions from the pandemic impacted the production and distribution of goods, leading to shortages and clogged supply chains. That sparked the worst inflation in nearly four decades, hitting 7% for 2021.
Biden is not wholly responsible for rising prices, but he’s also not as blameless as his defenders contend. The spike was preceded by the president’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, passed on a straight party-line vote. The spending pushed demand beyond what suppliers were capable of meeting, and included added benefits that served as a disincentive to work.
The only answer the administration has offered for inflation is even more federal spending via the Build Back Better bill, with a potential cost of up to nearly $5 trillion.
In Afghanistan, Biden took a plan largely authored by former President Donald Trump to end the 20-year war, something most Americans wanted.
But he failed to put in place a withdrawal strategy that protected American citizens and soldiers and their Afghan allies.
Millions of dollars of U.S. military equipment was left behind for potential use by terrorists, and the country is in disarray.
What should have been a high point of his presidency turned into a disaster. Biden has left the crisis at the southern border largely untended. He immediately suspended Trump-era policies that had greatly slowed illegal immigration, without adopting effective replacements.
Biden has three years to go, and can certainly pull up his grade. If he focuses fully on containing inflation and covid while securing the southern border and sets aside the divisive progressive wish list, he may yet salvage his presidency.
— The Detroit News
“He still not recouped jobs to the level before the pandemic.”
Facts:
7 January 2022 – The national unemployment rate fell below 4 percent to 3.9 percent — the sharpest one-year drop in unemployment in United States history; the first time the unemployment rate has been under 4 percent in the first year of a presidential term in 50 years. 3.9 percent unemployment rate — years faster than experts said it would happen. The nation added 6.4 million new jobs since January of last year. That’s the most jobs in any calendar year by any president in history. How did that happen?
The American Rescue Plan got the economy off its back and moving again, back on its feet, getting over 200 million Americans fully vaccinated; getting people out of their homes and back to work, even in the face of wave after wave of COVID.
Schools are open. The poverty rate has dropped from 20 million people on unemployment rolls a year ago to under 2 million on the unemployment rolls today.
The increase in Americans joining the labor force was the fastest this year of any year since 1996. And among prime-age workers ages 25 to 54, their increase in labor force participation was the biggest in 43 years. Record job creation. Record unemployment declines. Record increases in the people in the labor force.
One leading economic analyst described what has taken place as the strongest first-year economic track record of any president in the last 50 years.
Today, America is the only leading economy in the world where the economy as a whole is stronger than before the pandemic.
Vince, Joe's answer to inflation: "Let's print more money!" Yea, that the answer, Joe. I suppose his brilliant solution to offset high gasoline prices is similar. I can just hear him at the next news conference. "Let's have Detroit build jacked up vehicles in the rear. They'll be going down hill all the time, thus better fuel mileage!"
President Joe Biden's **greatest accomplishment** is his defeat of #45, and he did so handsomely, 7 million votes without cheating. Yes, WITHOUT CHEATING! Unless you have evidence to the contrary, and 60+ court haven't been presented with any yet, don't bother restating your false claims here! Stating so would only prove you to be irrational and in need of professional help to uncover the mental block you are having in seeing truth and reality. What issues in your life are making you so angry that it is transformed into 'hate', and transferred to irrational beliefs? Ya, you need to dig deep to reach the foundation of your irrational behavior. Behavior patterns thread through your character and are not isolated to single events. If you lie about one thing, you will probably lie about all things. Get some "integrity" (adherence to a strict moral or ethical code.), will ya?
Get help.
-RobertsonO
https://www.businessinsider.com/biden-accomplishments-failures-in-first-year-as-president-2022-1#accomplishment-low-unemployment-rate-4
Well that's a short list of accomplishments and failures. It's simple math, more jobs than viable employees, is a low unemployment rate. He still not recouped jobs to the level before the pandemic. "F"ailure!
A "D", where have you been? The Grading System does Not offer a "Rating" for this (Fill In The Blank)
An "F" is such a Stretch of a Positive, it can't be used.
The Country is Making "FUN" of him daily. When a Correspondent asks the President Of the United States, about his "Mental Health" it has Hit "Rock Bottom"
That Poor Excuse for a Press Conference was the most "Painful" experience, I have ever witnessed. [sad]
