Bob Dole was among the best of a generation of Americans who believed this country had both the ability and obligation to do great things at home and abroad.
The former Republican senator from Kansas and three-time unsuccessful presidential candidate died Sunday of lung cancer at age 98.
America’s involvement in World War II began 80 years ago Tuesday with Japan’s bombing of Pearl Harbor. Dole, from the small Kansas town of Russell, joined the fight along with millions of other young men and women. He became a war hero during a battle in Italy in 1945, when he sacrificed himself to save a fellow soldier, and in doing so suffered grave injuries that afflicted him for the rest of his life. Having saved the world, Dole and the rest of the World War II forces returned home to build a better America. And they did.
Dole played a major role in national politics during the last half of the 20th century. He came to Washington to get things done, and understood that to be successful he would have to forge alliances across political lines.
Dole was a practitioner of pragmatic conservatism. He held his principles dear, but also recognized when it was time to compromise for the good of the country.
Bob Dole served his nation well. He was the perfect representative of a remarkable generation that made this a great nation through its commitment to duty, honor, country.
— The Detroit News
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.