Economic fallacies are like horror movie villains. They just won’t stay dead.

On Tuesday, the Biden administration announced it had selected 10 drugs for Medicare price “negotiation.” The list included drugs for diabetes, heart failure and blood cancer, among others. The White House said these are some of the most costly to the Medicare Program. In future years, Medicare will negotiate the prices on dozens of other drugs. The administration claims this will save money for both Medicare recipients and taxpayers

2
0
0
0
0

Tags

(4) comments

Fred Bonner

It is nice to see efforts to actually help the average person vs continued efforts to continue enriching the already wealth who do not need any kind of break.

Report Add Reply
Roger Pries

Fred a typical leftest who doesn't really know what he's talking about. Got your EV yet and tell us how many invaders you are supporting in your home.

Report Add Reply
Roger Pries

This is just another way for the government to take total control of our lives.

Report Add Reply
Marylou Jones

That's ridiculous!!! Medicare recipients are saving a lot of money because of this negotiating plan!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.