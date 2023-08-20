House Speaker Kevin McCarthy wasted no time defending Donald Trump after he was indicted late Monday for his alleged role in leading an effort to overturn the will of Georgia’s voters in the 2020 election.
“Justice should be blind, but Biden has weaponized government against his leading political opponent to interfere in the 2024 election,” McCarthy wrote on social media. “Now a radical DA in Georgia is following Biden’s lead by attacking President Trump and using it to fundraise her political career. Americans see through this desperate sham.”
That tweet is wrong on many levels. For one thing, Trump is not the president. The man who beat him fairly, Democrat Joe Biden, is leading the nation.
Biden had nothing to do with bringing the Georgia case. That was the decision of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.
As for “weaponizing,” McCarthy, like his fellow Americans, has yet to hear all the evidence in the two federal and two state cases against Trump.
There is, however, a bigger point to be made. The Georgia indictment, brought by a grand jury of citizens, is perilous for Trump. Today he is the front runner for the GOP nomination for president in the 2024 election.
If Trump were to win re-election next year, he might try to make the federal indictments disappear. But a state case is not one any president can order away.
The Georgia case has the potential to hold Trump criminally liable.
This chapter offers McCarthy a chance to do something he should have done immediately after the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol: Dump Trump.
The longer McCarthy defends Trump, the more damage he inflicts on the nation and its badly divided politics. Is it right to defend someone charged with leading a criminal conspiracy to nullify a free and fair election in Georgia?
Now is the time to say, no more. Let the justice system work, and stop weaponizing politics to interfere with that process.
The GOP has lost its historical role as a voice of conservative values and has defaulted to one of authoritarianism in favor of one man. The sooner McCarthy stops defending Trump, the better for his party, and the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.