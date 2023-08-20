House Speaker Kevin McCarthy wasted no time defending Donald Trump after he was indicted late Monday for his alleged role in leading an effort to overturn the will of Georgia’s voters in the 2020 election.

“Justice should be blind, but Biden has weaponized government against his leading political opponent to interfere in the 2024 election,” McCarthy wrote on social media. “Now a radical DA in Georgia is following Biden’s lead by attacking President Trump and using it to fundraise her political career. Americans see through this desperate sham.”

