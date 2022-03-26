Just about everyone likes horses. Some say they are the iconic symbol of the West. But what happens when the populations of wild feral horses are allowed to grow unchecked; and they become a major competitor with Arizona’s wildlife, which is arguably the state’s most precious natural resource?
That’s the issue in Arizona right now. The Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest has come under fire from vocal and powerful horse lobbying groups (most from out of state) over a plan that would remove some of the feral hoses that roam in the Black River drainage.
This area is some of the best elk and mule deer habitat in Arizona.
Horses are grazers and browsers, just like elk, and are considered “super competitors” for elk.
Horses utilize the same habitat as many game animals.
Game managers know for wildlife to survive they need food, water, cover and space. The horses are believed to have come over from a nearby reservation and are not indigenous to the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest. Conservationists know that if the horses are allowed to breed with no controls, the herd size can double in size every four years.
In order to keep the habitat in balance with the numbers of animals it can support, horse numbers, just like wildlife, need to be controlled.
Many species of wildlife are native to the northern Arizona forests. Elk, mule deer, whitetail deer, antelope and turkeys are natives, though the elk are now descendants of elk brought in from Yellowstone National Park around 1918.
This was done after the native Merriam elk were extirpated in Arizona around the turn of the century. Animal rights groups claim the forest plan would remove all horses, which isn’t true.
The plan calls for a reduction in numbers, especially as the drought makes competition for forage a major issue in northern Arizona.
A number of the state’s wildlife conservation groups are asking citizens and sportsmen to send comments to the USFS asking that the population of wild feral horses be controlled.
What are your thoughts? Should feral horses continue to grow in uncontrolled herds, or should they be controlled to allow all animals in the forest to thrive? Comments can be made by calling 1-928-235-5764 or by email at SM.FS.ASNF.PAO@usda.gov.
