The Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas is absolutely right: The recent desecration of Ascension Catholic School in Overland Park was an “overt act of hatred and incivility.”
Yard signs on church grounds have repeatedly been stolen or defaced, according to church officials.
We reject all acts of violence, vandalism and theft. Spray painting church property and the recent tagging of campaign signs belonging to a candidate for the Jackson County Legislature with a hateful anti-gay slur doesn’t achieve any worthwhile outcome. And the silliness of stealing campaign signs touting one candidate or cause over another must end as well. Laws exist to deter such actions, but police have more pressing needs than to look into acts of pure pettiness and meanness.
Residents on both sides of the state line must continue to reject hate speech or intolerance. No matter your political beliefs or standing, it’s unacceptable to vandalize property to get your point across.
Protesting is an effective tool to bring attention to important matters, anti-violence advocates say. Peaceful demonstrations build consensus and a wider audience, advocates contend. And they’re right.
Allan Katz is founder of American Public Square at Jewell, a nonprofit devoted to promoting civil discourse among folks with different viewpoints and beliefs. Free speech, Katz noted, is not unrestricted.
“Yes, you can express yourself and stand outside a church and demonstrate or picket a candidate or a cause,” he said. “But there are lines you cannot cross.”
Most of us have strong feelings on social and cultural issues that could manifest itself politically, Katz said.
Dissent is allowed. Dialogue and respect is crucial. But communication has to be open and honest to be effective.
“Convincing someone to accept your point of view is to get someone to understand your perspective and why you believe what you believe,” Katz said. “People can disagree with a degree of civility and still respect the other person. There is space for difference of opinion.”
People believe in what they believe. Vandalizing someone’s property isn’t going to get them to change their viewpoints. Over the past week, we have seen the further erosion of civil discourse play out before our very eyes. The criminal acts must stop.
— The Kansas City Star
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.