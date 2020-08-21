Predictions abound that we’re headed for a fiasco this November. Much of it is based on the surge of mail-in voting prompted by coronavirus.
Millions of people plan to avoid voting at a polling station. The U.S. Postal Service has warned it might not be able to process their ballots under the deadlines set up in 46 states. With both political parties lawyering up, that could be a breeding ground for charges of fraud, voter suppression and conspiracy theories as election officials sift through ballots making sure they arrived on time and have valid signatures.
How can we avoid the chaos? For starters, if you’re planning to vote by mail, do it on time. Repeat — on time.
That seems simple enough, but it’s not. Prior to Tuesday’s primaries, about 65,000 mail-in votes had been rejected nationwide. Rejection rates range from 1% to 2%. That doesn’t sound terribly consequential, but the 2000 presidential election was decided by a .01% difference in Florida.
Government should considering other measures to ease the expected strain.
• Extend the application deadline for mail-in ballots. It’d be a small step, but every uncontested ballot will ease the counting crunch.
• Max out early voting days and hours.
• Deliver all mail-in ballots via first-class mail.
• Move back the Electoral College deadline. States now have until Dec. 8 to finalize their results. Congress could extend it two or three weeks to deal with potential challenges in certifying mail-in ballots.
Elections are messy in the best of times, and 2020 so far has looked more like the worst of times. Problems extend beyond mail-in voting, but that’s a major source of potential trouble. The measures listed above would help, but they are hardly a silver bullet. And it’s far from certain the government would enact them.
The best way to defuse is for individual citizens to take control to the extent that they can. Don’t procrastinate. Vote on time. Do it correctly.
If Americans don’t, Nov. 3 could be the start of a historically ugly scene.
— The Orlando Sentinel (Orlando, Florida)
