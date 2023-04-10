It was news everywhere, from CNN to “Saturday Night Live.”
The principal of a Tallahassee charter school was fired after a photograph of an iconic masterpiece, Michelangelo’s heroic nude sculpture David, symbol of one of the Bible’s best-known parables, was shown to sixth-graders.
It wasn’t the nude sculpture that proved so embarrassing. It was the behavior of grownups.
The official explanation was that parents were supposed to be told ahead of time that the picture would be shown — as they were last year — but weren’t.
“Parents are entitled to know anytime their child is being taught a controversial topic and picture,” said Barney Bishop III, chair of the board at Tallahassee Classical School, in an interview with the online magazine Slate.
That, presumably, is so they can keep their children home on those days.
Critical thinking is essential to informed citizenship. But it is incompatible with a policy that allows students to avoid controversial subjects. In fact, it’s impossible under such circumstances.
The David sculpture itself is an example of the difference between visceral and critical thinking. Some people, like those overly squeamish Tallahassee parents, see only genitals. People around the world see much more.
The Florentines are so enormously proud of native son Michelangelo’s marble sculpture David that they have three of him. After the original was moved to a museum to protect it from the elements, they commissioned two copies to stand in public squares where everyone can see them — even children.
David’s nudity expresses the religious spirit Michelangelo was appointed to convey. Facing the giant foe Goliath armed with sword and shield, David is clad only in the invisible armor of his faith in God. He carries only a slingshot. His body is tensed for combat. Liberty and freedom are the products of centuries of controversy, which continues to this day. A school that suppresses controversy is no friend of freedom.
