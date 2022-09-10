President Joe Biden has fulfilled another one of his campaign pledges by ordering the U.S. Department of Education to cancel $10,000 of federal student loan debt for borrowers who make less than $125,000. Pell Grant recipients — who by definition come from poorer families — are eligible for an additional $10,000 in forgiveness.

While forgiving current debts has grabbed headlines, the Biden administration’s changes to income-based repayment plans could do more to help resolve the student loan crisis going forward.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.