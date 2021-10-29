What exactly is Facebook trying to hide? There are just so many options to choose from.
Perhaps it's the new whistleblower claims that dropped Friday, alleging that Facebook constantly chooses growth and profits by ignoring hate speech and widespread misinformation. How about the claims that the company knowingly created a toxic environment for teen girls, leading to significant mental health problems and body image issues for one in three users?
Maybe Facebook is feeling spooked over the testimony of former Facebook data scientist Frances Haugen, the first whistleblower who unveiled the company's lax policies around security safeguards immediately following the 2020 election — which allowed the undemocratic lunacy that inspired a riot and the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 to fester.
It would be naive to expect Facebook's reaction to this reporting to be one of regret, but it's still revealing that its response to multiple whistleblower revelations was to deflect and attack.
Last week, the Facebook Newsroom posted a series of tweets questioning a wave of upcoming stories being pursued by "30+ journalists ... finishing up a coordinated series of articles based on thousands of pages of leaked documents."
Facebook officials say they "expect the press to hold us accountable, given our scale and role in the world," yet they cry foul and push back against data-driven journalism and important questions — questions that many of their 2.9 billion users would like to see answered.
These internal Facebook documents contradict what Facebook executives said when questioned by journalists in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Consequently, the tech giant is directly responsible for the public scorn it has earned. The damage its products and methods have directly or indirectly caused in our country is undeniable. Yet every day, Facebook inspires more hard questions it continues to duck. The company clearly can't be trusted.
— The Sacramento Bee
