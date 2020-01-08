The California Democratic Party loves to trumpet its superior moral values. The party and its faithful never miss a chance to present themselves as paragons of anti-Trumpian virtue on issues such as immigration, climate change and economic inequality.
Still, it was somewhat shocking to witness party figures crowing perversely about “values” last Friday as they announced a multimillion-dollar financial settlement for sexual misconduct and racial discrimination claims against former party chair Eric Bauman. With so much “values” on parade, one might easily get the impression that these men were announcing a voter registration drive instead of a massive financial payout to former staffers “who accused the party’s former leader of discrimination, assault and unwanted sexual advances." Both statements were heavy on feel-good buzzwords and avoided the unsavory facts.
It’s almost as if these men believe the simple repetition of the word “values” has the magic power to erase the ugly details of a sexual harassment scandal that rocked the party to its core.
To recap: Bauman, the former leader of the Los Angeles County Democratic Party, was forced to resign as state party chief in November 2018 after multiple allegations of misconduct came to light.
On Friday, the party apparently put the legal claims to rest for an estimated $2.9 million, according to the Wall Street Journal, though party officials declined to release the dollar figure to The Bee or the Los Angeles Times. In October, the party settled a previous wave of misconduct lawsuits for $380,000.
By all appearances, the party has installed new leadership and taken steps to ensure such abuses don’t happen again. Yet the seemingly recalcitrant and Orwellian manner in which the party publicized this settlement suggests that some lessons remain unlearned.
Going forward, we hope the California Democratic Party can live up to its image as a champion of progress and avoid chump mistakes that make it look more like an arrogant mafia unworthy of the mantle.
— The Sacramento Bee
