The November general election, with crucial decisions from the presidency to local tax proposals, must go on this year, regardless of the coronavirus pandemic.
Oregon’s U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden made a smart proposal last week to inoculate the 2020 primaries and general election against disruptions and quarantines related to the virus.
If at least 25 states declare emergencies related to COVID-19, registered voters in all states would be allowed to request an absentee ballot or the state could require all voters to cast ballots entirely by mail, under Wyden’s Resilient Elections During Quarantines and Natural Disasters Act of 2020.
Helping people stay safe while exercising their right to vote is a no-brainer.
Under the act, voters in all states not only would have the ability to make electronic requests for absentee ballots, they could also receive them electronically, to print at home and return by mail. That approach is currently offered to overseas and military voters.
States would be required to offer postage paid, self-sealing envelopes to absentee voters to reduce infection risks for those handling ballots. The act would provide $500 million to help states pay for the postage and scanners needed to process the ballots. During a time of great disruption, flexibility and creativity are needed, along with measures to maintain government stability and progress.
— The Seattle Times
It's probably best not to even have a presidential election. Automatically extend Mr. Trump another 4-years for the welfare of this country. He'd win anyway.
