Sports isn’t just a diversion for Americans. It’s a connection. It binds us as lovers of the double steal, the buzzer-beating three-pointer, the slap shot off the crossbar and into the back of the net. Yes, an evening of sports serves as salve for a troubling day at work, a bout of boredom or a breakup. But it also binds us with a sense of community. Sports are personal.
That’s why the shutdowns that have broadsided America amid the coronavirus crisis, the stoppage of so many sports and sporting events at all levels — pro, college and high school — has been especially jarring. What do we do now, especially with kids out of school?
You’ve probably seen the list of cancellations. Major League Baseball, the NBA, the NHL and Major League Soccer suspended their seasons. NCAA men’s and women’s basketball March Madness have been canceled. Golf’s premier event, the Masters, has been postponed, as has the Boston Marathon.
Coronavirus poses one of the most alarming health threats this nation has faced in decades. It requires common sense — and sacrifice, even for high school athletes whose schooling and sports programs have been suspended.
It’s the right course to take for the health of the athletes, their parents and siblings, and for coaches and officials overseeing the action. Sport has helped us through national crises before. Following Pearl Harbor, famed baseball Commissioner Kenesaw Mountain Landis kept baseball going through World War II after President Franklin Roosevelt wrote him in what is now known as the “Green Light Letter.”
“It would be best for the country to keep baseball going,” Roosevelt wrote, adding that Americans “ought to have a chance for recreation and for taking their minds off their work even more than before.”
This time, the world of sport can help by staying on the sidelines. Consider it a national timeout.
— The Seattle Times
(1) comment
Most of us can live without sports.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.