As secretary of the Interior, U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., would restore balance to the vital and sprawling federal department and forward-thinking management of public lands.
Her confirmation would reverse the erosion of transparency and integrity under Secretary David Bernhardt, and Ryan Zinke before him. It would achieve an important milestone: Haaland would be the first Native American to oversee the department, which includes the Bureau of Indian Affairs. She is a 35th-generation resident of the region that includes her home state, New Mexico, and is an enrolled member of the Pueblo of Laguna.
Though Haaland’s detractors call her radical, her congressional record is one of bipartisan cooperation. Her willingness to listen and search for consensus was evident in her measured responses to pointed questions and thinly disguised skepticism from some members of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee in confirmation hearings last week.
Haaland’s critics have, for the most part, zeroed in on a small but critical aspect of Interior’s responsibility: Leases for oil, gas and coal production.
National lands produce nearly 20% of the nation’s energy, including 43% of its coal.
Here, too, Haaland consistently committed to talking through issues and consulting with scientists and other experts in advancing President Joe Biden’s agenda, which is a sharp departure from the previous president’s. That isn’t going to change, no matter how vociferously fossil-fuel supporters fight.
Rather than kick and buck against Haaland’s nomination, senators should embrace the opportunity to be part of a steady transition to cleaner energy and nuanced, responsible management of the people’s resources and public lands.
— The Seattle Times
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.