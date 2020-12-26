The state of marijuana research law defies common sense. Although Washingtonians are free to purchase an astonishing array of cannabis products for recreational or medical use, many of the state’s finest researchers are handcuffed in their ability to examine the good — or harm — of those products.
Federal law requires all research in federally funded laboratories to use only marijuana from a single facility — in Oxford, Mississippi. This absurd restriction needs to end.
A bill now before the U.S. Senate would improve matters dramatically and deserves approval. The Medical Marijuana Research Act, which passed the House with resounding bipartisan approval, would untie researchers’ hands nationwide.
Congress must end this federal choke point in drug research. Medical marijuana is now legal in 36 states, and 15 states allow recreational marijuana. Researchers in each one of them should be free to analyze the local products citizens can buy and consume for themselves. The goals aren’t limited to the medical world. States have not found a consensus definition for chemical thresholds for impaired driving after marijuana consumption. Science ought to inform this national conversation better.
— The Seattle Times
