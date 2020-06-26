Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan is right to move toward reopening the police department’s East Precinct and winding down the Capitol Hill protest zone. That decision should have come sooner than Monday, however. That’s not because Seattle should stop protesting or weaken its resolve to confront racism and police brutality — those things must continue. The decision is overdue because despite best intentions, CHOP — the Capitol Hill Organized Protest Area, formerly known as CHAZ — is now causing more harm than good.
Disorder at CHOP is hurting not only the local community but the national movement by fueling a narrative that protests and reform will lead to danger and chaos.
— The Seattle Times
