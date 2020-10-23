Pfizer officials announced on Oct. 16 that the pharmaceutical giant won’t be ready to apply for FDA approval of its covid-19 vaccine until the third week of November.
That means there will be no miracle Election Day vaccine — which should assuage fears that this potentially lifesaving development might be prematurely rushed past scientific protocols for political ends.
A credible vaccine is needed, especially with coronavirus cases once again trending upward across the country.
However, to prevent the spread of the potentially deadly virus, any vaccine must not only be safe and effective, it must also be widely adopted.
That’s not guaranteed given the swirl of fear and misinformation concerning the record pace of Operation Warp Speed, the federal effort to accelerate development, production and distribution of covid-19 treatments and vaccines.
Pfizer’s announcement takes the air out of election-related rumors, but more must be done to help reassure the nervous public that the accelerated timeline is not being pushed at the expense of safety.
Rarely has scientific development been the subject of such intense public scrutiny or skepticism.
That demands unprecedented transparency and public education about scientific processes, too.
— The Seattle Times
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.